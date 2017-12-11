Funeral to be held for fallen Montgomery fire chief

Family and friends of fallen Montgomery Fire Chief Stephen Frye will pay their final respects on Monday.

Frye collapsed while fighting a house fire last week in Montgomery. He was taken to Baystate Noble Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His fellow firefighters remember him as a great chief, always focused on their safety and well being.

"I've known him for 21 years and he was a really great guy," said Montgomery Firefighter Dan Flechsig.

Frye protected the town of Montgomery and its 800 people for many years and was chief for 13 years.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church on Holyoke Road in Westfield.

Burial will follow at Montgomery Cemetery in Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frye's honor to:

Montgomery Fire Department Association

159 Main Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.