Officials meeting following fire at Sandisfield Highway Dept.

A small town is left without snow plows and sand trucks after a weekend fire.

The town of Sandisfield will meet this morning after a five alarm fire burned their highway department to the ground.

You can imagine how devastating this was for the head of the department.. He had just finished plowing the roads from the Saturday snow storm when the fire broke out.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Sunday, leaving nothing left of the highway department building.

The town is now trying to plan their next step, reaching out to neighboring towns for mutual aid with more snow to come, residents driving to work, and kids getting to school.

It was about this time a year ago when Tolland lost its highway department in a fire. The town also having to deal with a snowstorm.

Other towns stepped up to help out. Granville and Beckett pitched in with plowing the roads and providing equipment. They told Western Mass News the mutual aid agreement is as old as the ages.

What's most important is sticking together to keep these communities safe.

Sandisfield has reached out to nearby towns and even the state, hoping for the same thing.

The meeting began at 8:30 a.m. and town and state officials are expected to be here today.

