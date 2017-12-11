State, neighboring towns to help Sandisfield after highway dept. fire

A meeting was called Monday morning in Sandisfield, following a weekend fire that burned the town highway department to the ground.

The five-alarm fire left the community without snow plows and sand trucks and with more snow expected tomorrow, there is serious concern about clearing the roads.

There are tense moments as the town of Sandisfield plans for another snow storm - only this time, they will be without their highway department building and everything that comes with it.

It was burned to the ground Sunday morning. The fire department said that the cause is likely to be from a furnace inside.

The small town lost all four of its plows and today, community leaders turned to neighboring communities and the state for help.

MassDOT is doing its part by sending in three 10-wheeler plows of their own, the ones you see on every state highway. The agency will be plowing all of the pavement roads.

The other half of in town are all dirt. With the help of mutual aid in neighboring towns, the highway department is scrounging up any leftover vehicles to finish the rest.

"Up here, you're worried about the snow, roads being plowed, people getting to work, and it looks like we will have more than enough help," said Larry Dwyer of Sandisfield.

Sandisfield may be small population wise, only about 900 people, but it covers a lot of ground - nearly 100 miles of road to be plowed.

The town itself cannot emphasize it enough; their priority is the safety of the students.

"A lot of kids are affected and there's a lot of side roads, long roads that kids have to take to get to school, so we want to make sure everybody is safe," said Farmington River Regional School Supt. Thomas Nadolny.

Nadolny told Western Mass News that the Farmington River Regional School District will have a two hour delay on Tuesday.

Between the devastating fire and the snowstorm, not one person has been hurt and they aim to keep it that way.

"We're formulating a solid plan. It's not just a quick knee-jerk reaction that we can look at because the winter season is just starting here, so I'm confident they will do the right thing," Nadolny explained.

