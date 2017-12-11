Peter Pan bus service to NYC suspended following reported explosion at Port Authority

Bus service to and from New York City on Peter Pan Bus Lines has been suspended following a reported explosion Monday morning at the Port Authority bus terminal.

The building has been closed since that incident occurred this morning.

Peter Pan explained that anyone who is currently on a bus bound for New York City will be brought to the South Street Seaport on Fulton Street, which is a temporary drop-off location.

"Any customer who does not wish to travel to this location, or remain in New York, can remain on the bus. Once the bus drops-off customers at the Seaport, the bus will bring you back to your point of origin," the company noted in a statement.

Customers with tickets to or from New York City for Monday can reschedule those tickets for another day at no charge by calling (800) 343-9999.

For those not able to reschedule or travel, a refund or credit request can be made online.

Travelers are also encouraged to check peterpanbus.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.