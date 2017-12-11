Peter Pan service to NYC resumes following explosion at Port Authority

The impact of the explosion in New York City is causing delays for travelers heading to Springfield from the Port Authority and those trying to return to the city from western Massachusetts.

On a typical Monday morning, Peter Pan buses head to New York City.

"I would say almost every hour on the half hour. We have constant service in and out of New York City," said Peter Pan's vice president of security Christopher Crean.

However, following the explosion at the Port Authority, all service in and out was canceled which left some stranded:

"It's been a long wait. Now I know what happened. With the explosion, it's been kind of rough," said Shawn Rogers, who was traveling to New York City.

The main bus terminal in Manhattan became the site of what police are calling a terror attack after detonating a pipe bomb strapped to his body.

"It's a major major hub for the northeast, so this had a tremendous effect into traffic into New York City since early this morning," Crean explained.

Some Peter Pan buses were on their way to the Port Authority around the time of the explosion and were redirected:

"New York Police Department kind of dictated where they would go, probably drop-off only, in an area away from the Port Authority, far enough from the area that was affected," Crean added.

Once there, Crean said that passengers had the options of staying on the bus to return to Springfield.

This as Crean said they texted passengers alerting them to the announcement and are offering to work with them:

"They can reschedule or go at a later time today," Crean said.

Customers with tickets to and from New York City for today's date can have their tickets rescheduled to another date at no cost by giving Peter Pan a call at (800) 343-9999.

