Peter Pan service to NYC suspended following explosion at Port Authority

The impact of the explosion at the Port Authority in New York is causing delays for travelers heading to Springfield and those still at Union Station

Peter Pan's director of safety Chris Crean told Western Mass News that they usually have a bus leaving every hour, on the half hour, from Union Station to the Port Authority in New York, but at the moment, nothing is really coming in or going out.

The explosion at the Port Authority took place during the peak of many peoples morning commutes.

At this time, the Port Authority shared on social media just before 11 a.m. that outbound services are now beginning again, but Crean said that that is very limited and mostly related to the intercity buses.

Crean told us that buses from Springfield were on their way to the station around the time of the attack and buses were directed to drop-off passengers at a site that was far enough removed from the Port Authority. He said they are giving passengers the option to stay in the city or return, and that those who have tickets can also reschedule.

A short time ago, Mass. State Police's homeland security division said that they are monitoring the situation in New York City and ask members of the public to call police if they see anyone or anything out of the ordinary.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.