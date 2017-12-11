Driver cited for OUI after Springfield crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that just before 4 a.m. Monday, a car left the roadway in the 1500 block of Bay Street then hit two trees.

The 31-year-old passenger was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver, 25-year-old Fabian Torres, was also taken to the hospital. He has been cited for operating under the influence of liquor and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

