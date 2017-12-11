Man injured in Springfield shooting - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Man injured in Springfield shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the department's ShotSpotter system was activated near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Union Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man inside a Florida Street apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Walsh noted that the incident is not random and the victim's account of what happened conflicts with evidence collected by police.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.