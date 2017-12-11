Man injured in Springfield shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the department's ShotSpotter system was activated near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Union Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man inside a Florida Street apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Walsh noted that the incident is not random and the victim's account of what happened conflicts with evidence collected by police.

The case remains under investigation.

