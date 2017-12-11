Massachusetts gas prices up by a penny, expected to fall - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Massachusetts gas prices up by a penny, expected to fall

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts gas prices are up by a penny this week, but drivers can expect prices to fall this holiday season.

AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.49 per gallon.

The average price is three cents above the national average of $2.46. It's 32 cents higher than the price in Massachusetts was a year ago at this time- $2.17 per gallon.

AAA says gas prices are expected to drop as supply strengthens and the demand for gasoline weakens throughout the winter.

AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.31 per gallon and as high as $2.79 in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

