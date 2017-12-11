Police: Over 8,000 bags of heroin seized during Springfield arrests

(Photo provided by Springfield Police)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
Investigators seized thousands of bags of heroin following several arrests in Springfield over the weekend.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that just after midnight Sunday, officers were called to at a Mansfield Street apartment for a reported breaking and entering incident.
The suspects were reportedly tracked down to a Bryant Street apartment and police arrested Frankie Portee, 34, and Jocelin Negron, 26, both of Springfield, 28-year-old Anthony Martinez of Chicopee, and 36-year-old Timothy Callahan of Cheshire.
Walsh noted that 156 'half pack' - or 7,800 individual packets of heroin - were seized during the arrests. An additional 527 packets of heroin were found inside the apartment.
Two illegal guns, an assault rifle, and $4,700 in cash were also recovered.
According to police, the suspects are each charged with the following:
Jocelin Negron
- Possession of a large capacity firearm
- Possession of a high capacity magazine or feeding device
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license (three counts)
- Possession of a large capacity firearm in the commission of a felony (two counts)
- Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Trafficking in heroin
- Defacing a firearm serial number (two counts)
- Receiving stolen property over $250
- Accessory after the fact
Frankie Portee
- Armed home invasion (three counts)
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Trafficking in heroin
- Defacing a firearm serial number
- Receiving stolen property over $250
- Armed and masked robbery
Timothy Callahan
- Armed home invasion (three counts)
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Trafficking in heroin
- Defacing a firearm serial number
- Receiving stolen property over $250
- Armed and masked robbery
Anthony Martinez
- Armed home invasion (three counts)
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possessing of a large capacity firearm
- Possession of a high capacity magazine or feeding device
- Possession of a large capacity firearm in the commission of a felony
- Trafficking in heroin
- Receiving stolen property over $250
- Armed and masked robbery
