Police: Over 8,000 bags of heroin seized during Springfield arrests

Investigators seized thousands of bags of heroin following several arrests in Springfield over the weekend.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that just after midnight Sunday, officers were called to at a Mansfield Street apartment for a reported breaking and entering incident.

The suspects were reportedly tracked down to a Bryant Street apartment and police arrested Frankie Portee, 34, and Jocelin Negron, 26, both of Springfield, 28-year-old Anthony Martinez of Chicopee, and 36-year-old Timothy Callahan of Cheshire.

Walsh noted that 156 'half pack' - or 7,800 individual packets of heroin - were seized during the arrests. An additional 527 packets of heroin were found inside the apartment.

Two illegal guns, an assault rifle, and $4,700 in cash were also recovered.

According to police, the suspects are each charged with the following:

Jocelin Negron

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a high capacity magazine or feeding device

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license (three counts)

Possession of a large capacity firearm in the commission of a felony (two counts)

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Trafficking in heroin

Defacing a firearm serial number (two counts)

Receiving stolen property over $250

Accessory after the fact

Frankie Portee

Armed home invasion (three counts)

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Trafficking in heroin

Defacing a firearm serial number

Receiving stolen property over $250

Armed and masked robbery

Timothy Callahan

Armed home invasion (three counts)

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Trafficking in heroin

Defacing a firearm serial number

Receiving stolen property over $250

Armed and masked robbery

Anthony Martinez

Armed home invasion (three counts)

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possessing of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a high capacity magazine or feeding device

Possession of a large capacity firearm in the commission of a felony

Trafficking in heroin

Receiving stolen property over $250

Armed and masked robbery

