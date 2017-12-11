Baker: Child welfare audit relied on outdated info

BOSTON (AP) - Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing back against an audit that claimed the state's child welfare agency failed to detect or report hundreds of injuries to children in its care.

In a letter Monday to employees of the Department of Children and Families, Baker says it was "irresponsible" for Democratic Auditor Suzanne Bump to rely on data that was 2-3 years old and discuss the findings as if they reflected current circumstances.

Baker says the report ignored great strides made by the agency in recent years, including the hiring of 350 new social workers.

Bump responded by calling Baker's letter a "political statement." She acknowledged that DCF has made recent progress in several areas but said the audit pointed to other problems that still must be addressed.

