Crews respond to reported explosion on Shaker Rd. in East Longmeadow

Police are investigating an explosion that took place Monday at a truck repair business on Shaker Road in East Longmeadow.

Fire departments responded to a report of an explosion earlier this afternoon.

The cause remains under investigation, but we do know that at least one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This business in East Longmeadow is called WB Hill Truck Equipment. They do repairs for trucks, diesel pickups, and campers.

The explosion happened back inside one of those garage doors.

The East Longmeadow fire department was dispatched around 1:30 p.m.

Western Mass News cameras were there as firefighters responded.

The fire itself has been put out and officials are calling this incident an explosion.

“When crews arrived, we had smoke showing from the auto bay. At that point, we issued an all-call for mutual aid from surrounding towns," said East Longmeadow Fire Capt. Christopher Beecher.

Both the East Longmeadow and Longmeadow Fire Departments and their police departments responded to this scene, as well as the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Mass. State Police.

Beecher told Western Mass News that Mass. DEP was called in as a precaution and that there is currently no report of any kind of leak.

The fire marshal was also notified about the explosion.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

