Firefighters rescue girl stuck in McDonald's playground - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Firefighters rescue girl stuck in McDonald's playground

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)

SPENCER, Mass. (AP) - Firefighters in Massachusetts responded to a fast food restaurant over the weekend to free a young girl who got stuck in the playground.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that firefighters responded to a McDonald's in Spencer at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say they needed a ladder to reach the girl, who was stuck 10 to 12 feet (3 to 4 meters) in the air. Police say it took a cutting tool and about 30 minutes to free her.

Police think the girl suffered a dislocated knee. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Her name and age were not released, and it is unclear how she became trapped.

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.