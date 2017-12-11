Autistic man's bike stolen weeks before Christmas

An autistic man’s bike was stolen weeks before Christmas.

It has a special meaning to the Leary family as he loves to go riding, and now they're asking the thief to return it as soon as possible.

"I came out our back door on Tuesday evening and I noticed the right side door was open, which is very unusual because it's always closed," said Gene Leary.

Inside, a very special tandem bike for his non-verbal autistic son T.J..

"The bike means alot to me and alot to him too. I ordered this tandem bike for him probably ten years ago now and it's his favorite color blue and we used to go riding all the time. We'd go on the Northampton bike trails and the Easthampton ones."

Gene said he remembered locking the shed, but then he noticed the bike that was hung up on two hooks was missing.

Gene told Western Mass News that T.J. needs to have someone with him at all times and riding the bike was one of the only ways he could go for a ride with his dad.

"We used to have a great time. He would strap all his stuff to the back and that's the only way my son can go with us."

Gene did file a police report with the Holyoke Police Department and they are investigating.

Meantime Gene and his wife said they are not planning on pressing any charges to whoever stole the bike, in fact, Gene said they can just drop it off right here in the backyard, no questions asked.

If you have any information or know anything about who may have it, please call Holyoke Police at (413) 536-6431.

