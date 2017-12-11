Grand Jury indicts five people accused in drug trafficking ring

Five people accused in an oxycodone trafficking ring have been indicted.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said several law enforcement agencies - including the D.A.'s anti-crime task force, Mass. State Police, Greenfield Police, and law enforcement in New Hampshire and Florida - made arrests into oxycodone trafficking in Franklin County.

A Franklin County grand jury has now handed up five indictments against people who prosecutors allege to be involved in an organization that would import large amounts of oxycodone from China that would be sold and used in Franklin County.

"Those involved in this oxycodone trafficking organization are alleged to have distributed as much as a half a kilogram of oxycodone per week for the past two years. The operation involved the importation of international packages of oxycodone pills from China to safe houses within Massachusetts and New Hampshire, which were then accessed by regional drug traffickers responsible for selling that oxycodone throughout Franklin County," Carey explained.

According to the D.A.'s office, the indictments allege that 47-year-old Yvette Judd and 50-year-old William Judd controlled and organized the organization from their homes on Washington Street in Greenfield and in Vernon, FL.

"Yvette and William ordered pills from China and had them delivered to individuals and locations used by the organization to facilitate pick up of the pills by others working for them. Yvette or William would notify drug traffickers in this region to pick up the packages containing the pills at particular locations," Carey noted in a statement.

Prosecutors allege that 49-year-old Jennifer Benoit, who is Yvette Judd's sister, received several packages on behalf of that organization and acted as a safe house for packages at a Richmond, NH home. She also allegedly laundered large amounts of cash on behalf of the organization.

Those who were allegedly working for Yvette and William were then responsible for selling the pills and paying one of both of them directly by depositing the proceeds into a particular bank account, or by using money laundering methods to send the money to China as directed the pair.

Carey noted that 53-year-old Michael Williams and 47-year-old Sherri Williams allegedly worked as "regional drug traffickers for this organization" and reportedly distributed thousands of pills from their Greenfield home.

“The goal of this investigation was to disrupt and dismantle this alleged drug trafficking organization from top to bottom. We are proud of the work of the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force, thankful to all of our law enforcement partners in Massachusetts, Florida, and New Hampshire, and eager to see this matter through in the courtroom. The Task Force continues to demonstrate an absolute commitment to ridding our community of illegal opioids that are devastating and poisoning our community,” Jeremy Bucci, chief trial counsel for the D.A.'s office, said in a statement.

Yvette Judd and William Judd have both been indicted five counts of trafficking in a derivative of opium to wit oxycodone in excess of 200 grams, money laundering, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, and one count of trafficking in a derivative of opium to wit oxycodone in excess of 100 grams.

Yvette Judd remains in custody in Florida and will be brought before a judge in a Massachusetts court at a later date.

William Judd is being held on $500,000 cash bail. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 22.

Benoit has been indicted on charges including one count of trafficking in a derivative of opium to wit oxycodone in excess of 100 grams, money laundering, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. She is being held in New Hampshire and will be arraigned in Massachusetts at a later date.

Michael Williams has been indicted on charges including two counts of intimidation of a witness, trafficking in a derivative of opium to wit oxycodone in excess of 200 grams, money laundering, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. He has been released on $5,000 bail and has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for January 10.

Sherri Williams was indicted in late September on charges including trafficking in a derivative of opium to wit oxycodone in excess of 200 grams, trafficking in a derivative of opium to wit oxycodone in excess of 36 grams, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. She was then indicted on December 1 for trafficking in a derivative of opium to wit oxycodone in excess of 200 grams, money laundering, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, and two counts of intimidation of a witness.

Sherri Williams is being held on a total of $60,000 bail. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for January 10.

(Editor's note: a booking photo for Yvette Judd was not available at the time of this story)

