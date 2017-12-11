Family from Puerto Rico rebuild after moving to Springfield

The Springfield school district welcomed several new families today, all from Puerto Rico.

To date, administrators say that close to 500 students from the island have moved to Springfield since Hurricane Maria hit back in September.

For many families, moving here is a leap of faith.

Western Mass News spoke to one such family only a matter of days ago and the people at the city-run center trying to help them make Springfield their home.

“I spent a month living out of my work van. I placed a mattress inside, my wife stayed there with me. My kids would stay with a family friend,” said Eugenio Davila Torres.

Without a home, without employment, with food hard to come by, Eugenio, his wife and their children, moved to Springfield a few days ago.

Eugenio said it's been extremely hard for his boys.

“When we left Puerto Rico to come here, he would ask me if we are going home. It's not easy.”

Today, the boys registered for school in Springfield at the city's PACE, or Parent and Community Engagement Center.

PACE Director Jeff Welch said that daily, families are coming here from Puerto Rico. 570 students enrolled, and counting.

“What these people have gone through is incredible, it's gut wrenching. Overall, the support that we have, the large district that we have is ready for something like this unfortunately.”

The goal of PACE is to get children into school and into some sort of normalcy as soon as possible.

Through donations, PACE also outfits those who need it with winter clothes, backpacks, school supplies and uniforms.

PACE also works hand in hand with other city agencies, helping families like the Torres’s find a home and employment.

For now, the Torres’s are staying with the family of a local pastor. Eugenio said the moment he arrived, he started looking for a permanent home and a job.

“I like to work. I'll do any type of work. We were sent to another office to see if they could place us in a shelter or hotel, but we've been denied help.”

PACE hopes to get his kids into school as soon as next week.

In the meantime, Eugenio continues to look for work.

Eugenio Torres was a sound engineer for big movies, such as El Cantante with Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, but he said he's looking for any job.

In the meantime, PACE is working with other city agencies to help the Torres family and others like them find a permanent home in Springfield.

