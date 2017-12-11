Chicopee Police search for hit-and-run suspect

Chicopee Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run incident that occurred on December 4.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that the vehicle pictured, believed to be a 2004-2009 Hyundai Sonata, stuck a black BMW that was parked in front of 63 Center Street.

The vehicle then fled up Springfield Street.

Chicopee Officer Eric LaFlamme, of the Traffic Bureau is investigating and reviewing camera footage.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact Chicopee Police at (413)594-1692.

