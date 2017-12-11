Greenfield DPW prepares roads for snowfall

Cities and towns across western Mass are getting ready for the next batch of snow expected to hit tomorrow.

The Director of Greenfield's Department of Public Works said they are ready for tomorrow, and that they already have a plan of attack in place.

Western Mass saw its first snow storm of this season on Saturday.

Three days later, we're bracing ourselves for the snow again.

Director of Greenfield's DPW, Donald Ouellette, told Western Mass News that they will be out before dusk tomorrow, pretreating the roads.

“We put salt down or salt mixture down—chloride. But if the storm will be 28-30 degrees, we will do straight salt.”

“It’s 7 times more effective to pretreat roads instead of doing it after it turns to ice.”

Ouellette said that during a huge snow storm they usually have about 15 vehicles out.

Although he does not expect that for tomorrow they will have a few vehicles salting and scraping the roads.

“Get there around 1 and scrape roads, and then we will retreat again and wait and see what happens.”

Ouellette does want to remind drivers that if they don't have to travel, to stay home, however, if you do:

“Make sure you realize it’s winter time out and you need to plan to stop long before you stop. Keep speeds down.”

Another suggestion Ouellette has is to have sand or salt in your car just in case you do get stuck in the snow.

The town of Greenfield just got a new brine machine.

It won't be ready for tomorrow but Ouellette said they hope to have it ready come January.

