104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air Base to conduct nightly training

Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield announced that the 104th Fighter Wing of the Mass. Air National Guard will be conducting night training flights from Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 through Thursday, December 14, 2017.

Area residents will see and hear F-15C aircraft taking off and landing until about 9:00 p.m. during this period.

"We appreciate our community and their continuous support of the 104th Fighter Wing's mission," said Col. James Suhr, 104th Fighter Wing Commander. "We want to ensure the community understands how important night currency is in protecting our nation both home and abroad."

The pilots of the 104th Fighter Wing will be training on both critical homeland defense and overseas wartime aviation skills.

