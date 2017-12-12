Light snow then a messy mix for your Tuesday

Scattered light snow is moving into the valley and will become more widespread during the morning commute. Be sure to take it slow and allow for some extra time.

Low pressure will track through southern New England today bringing a period of light to moderate snow to the Berkshires and hill towns. The valley gets a lot more complicated as we may begin as snow briefly, before changing over to a wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet, then rain. It will wind down by mid to late morning.

Snow amounts will range from a coating to an inch in the valley, especially north of Springfield, to 1-3 inches through the hills and Franklin county. The Berkshires and some of the highest elevations in the hills should pick up 3-6 inches of a wet snow. The valley will see a trace to a tenth of an inch of ice, which could cause hazardous travel conditions.

All of this leading to a Winter Weather Advisory for the region for today and Westernmassnews has declared today A First Warning Weather Day

Things will wind down by mid to late afternoon. As warmer air gets pulled into southern New England, temperatures should hit mid to upper 30s for a time, allowing for a change to rain-but this should be around Noon at the earliest.

An Arctic front will push through in the afternoon, bringing spotty snow squalls and a truck-load of colder air. Temperatures fall into the teens Tuesday night and highs Wednesday only reach lower to mid-20s with wind gusts to 40mph out of the west. Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits much of the day with some breaks of sunshine and the occasional snow shower.

Wind chills bottom out Wednesday night with many feeling around and below 0 degrees! We remain dry and cold Thursday and with a light to calm with Thursday night, our temps may fall well into the single digits. Another low will pass offshore Friday night into Saturday with snow for the coast, but western Mass is looking fairly quiet with snow showers possible Saturday night from a weaker system passing to our north. We will have to watch yet another low coming up the coast for early next week that could bring another round of snow to our area-our cold, busy weather pattern continues!