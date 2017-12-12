Arctic cold and wind rushing in

Yesterday's storm continues to move away but behind it the cold continues to rush in on the backside of this system. It's windy and bitter out there this morning! Temperatures are down into the teens with wind chills in the single digits and it is NOT going to get any better today either. In fact, the wind could gust up to 50 mph from time to time this afternoon. A Wind Advisories remains in effect for the valley from noon to 8 PM and remains in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM for the Berkshires.

There may be a few flurries or snow showers across the hills and Berkshires, but the valley is looking mainly dry with maybe just a stray flurry. We'll see clouds mixed with some ineffective sunshine. The strong wind gusts may take down some branches or small trees which could lead to isolated power outages. With the cold and wind Westernmassnews has declared today a First Warning Weather Day.

Winds will diminish quite a bit tonight as clouds increase ahead of a quick-moving system passing to our south. Some flurries or a touch of light snow is possible south of the Mass Pike early tomorrow morning from this system, there may be a few scattered coatings.

High pressure will clear skies out tomorrow afternoon and night, but we are still frigid. Temps should fall into the single digits tomorrow night as winds become calm. Clouds return Friday with possible snow showers arriving at night through early Saturday morning from a fairly weak system passing through New England. We turn breezy behind this system for Saturday and cold, but temperatures should get back to the 30s at least Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

A more potent system looks to impact us Sunday night into Monday as a wintry mix with a likely start as snow, followed by an ice potential, then a turn to rain. Lots of time to fine tune the details, but it could be an issue as it arrives at the start of the work week. Stay tuned for more details in the coming days.

