Staying frigid with some light snow for your Thursday commute

The freezer door stays open through this evening through Friday as temperatures remain well below normal for mid-December. Gusty wind today hasn’t helped-keeping wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Wind Advisories have been allowed to expire tonight and winds continue to lighten through morning. Earlier this afternoon, most saw gusts hit 40mph, but a few spots like Goshen and Westhampton saw gusts top 50mph!

Temperatures remain frigid and overnight lows fall into the teens across western Mass. Skies become mostly cloudy and a period of light snow is possible through the morning commute, which could cause scattered coatings. Any snow accumulation would be less than a half inch and impact to the morning commute will be minimal, but watch out for slick spots.

Clouds decrease quickly Thursday morning as a southern storm system moves out to sea. Lots of sunshine is on tap for the afternoon, but we have another cold day with highs in the mid to upper 20s along with wind chills again in the teens and single digits. Winds out of the northwest will be a little less intense than Wednesday, but gusts to 20-25mph are likely. We are clear and very cold Thursday night with lows falling into the single digits as winds calm.

Another storm system coming in from the west will bring clouds back for Friday. We are still battling the cold and highs once again return to the mid and upper 20s. Some snow showers may sneak in Friday night through Saturday morning, but there’s no accumulations expected at this time. We turn partly cloudy and blustery again for Saturday with high temps getting very close to freezing (which we’ve been below since Tuesday afternoon).

We are seeing our cold pattern shifting this weekend to more of a zonal flow for next week-meaning the Arctic temps head back north and we are a bit closer to normal for a few days. We remain active with a few weak systems rolling through with wet weather chances. Our next warm front may bring a brief period of light snow by Sunday evening that could mix with rain into early Monday as temps rise. Models are bringing a low up the coast by mid-week that looks to bring rain followed by a possible change to snow-stay tuned.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.