Tuesday morning commute may feature some snow

Motorists in parts of the area may see some snow or a wintry mix as they head out the door.

First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown reports that parts of western Massachusetts will see some snow accumulation Tuesday morning before the precipitation changes over to some freezing rain then plain rain.

MassDOT reports that pavement on some of the state's highways is wet to snow-covered in some locations.

The department noted that over 360 pieces of equipment have been deployed to treat and clear the state roads as needed.

>> CLICK HERE for your latest First Warning Forecast

>> CLICK HERE for the latest closings and delays

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.