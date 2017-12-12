Cars damaged by pothole along I-291 west in Chicopee

As if the snow and rain weren't enough, several drivers on I-291 Tuesday morning faced another obstacle - a giant pothole - and some of them didn't make it through the area unscathed.



You may have seen on Western Mass News This Morning about big backups on I-291 for drivers in Chicopee after several cars hit a two-foot by two-foot foot, four inch deep pothole.



"It's big enough to cause some problems in the morning. I know we had multiple flats out there along with the accident," said Kyle Barlow, driver for Interstate Towing.



Mass. State Police were on scene after five vehicles were damaged, mostly dented bumpers and flat tires.

Three of those vehicles had to be towed.



"We had some fluids on the ground. We were able to clean that up and get the two cars up and off the road quick," Barlow explained.



One car didn't actually run over the pothole. It was part of the domino affect of cars trying to avoid those who did.

The car suffered body damage and a punctured radiator, sending it to a body shop for repairs.



"The first car saw the pothole and slammed on the brakes, and two more followed in behind it," Barlow noted.



MassDOT told Western Mass News that the cause was likely cold weather. It was patched up and the lane was reopened by 7:30 a.m. this morning before traffic improved.

Drivers like Kiarha Lopez took it extra slow today. Her car was at Interstate Towing after crashing on Saturday.



"We spun out because we hit a patch of ice, hit a pole, and airbags deployed and everything," Lopez said.



Thankfully, everyone was okay, but with plenty of other families out there like hers, Lopez hopes others make the right decision.



"It was scary as a mom, just because my daughter was in the car...Be careful, just be careful, because even if you don't hit another car, you can hit things," Lopez added.

