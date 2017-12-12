Pothole causes issues along I-291 west in Chicopee

A large pothole caused some problems for motorists Tuesday morning.

Troopers at the Mass. State Police barracks in Springfield said that the pothole formed along the westbound side of I-291, just before exit 5, near the Chicopee/Springfield line.

That hole, which measured two-feet around and about four inches deep, led to five vehicles being damaged. Three of those needed to be towed.Chicopee

Police Officer Michael Wilk said that traffic on Burnett Road was "gridlocked" for a time because of the issue.

State Police added that MassDOT has gone out and made the necessary repairs.

