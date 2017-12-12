Willimansett Bridge between Holyoke and Chicopee reopen following crash

A crash closed down a busy bridge connecting Holyoke and Chicopee for a time Tuesday.
Holyoke Police report that they responded to a crash near the Willimansett Bridge late Tuesday morning.
That bridge connects Chicopee Street in Chicopee to Cabot Street in Holyoke.
Diesel fuel spilled as a result of the crash and the roadway remained closed for several hours.
The bridge has since reopened.
