Willimansett Bridge between Holyoke and Chicopee reopen following crash

A crash closed down a busy bridge connecting Holyoke and Chicopee for a time Tuesday.

Holyoke Police report that they responded to a crash near the Willimansett Bridge late Tuesday morning.

That bridge connects Chicopee Street in Chicopee to Cabot Street in Holyoke.

Diesel fuel spilled as a result of the crash and the roadway remained closed for several hours.

The bridge has since reopened.

