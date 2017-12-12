Willimansett Bridge between Holyoke and Chicopee reopen followin - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Willimansett Bridge between Holyoke and Chicopee reopen following crash

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A crash closed down a busy bridge connecting Holyoke and Chicopee for a time Tuesday.

Holyoke Police report that they responded to a crash near the Willimansett Bridge late Tuesday morning.

That bridge connects Chicopee Street in Chicopee to Cabot Street in Holyoke.

Diesel fuel spilled as a result of the crash and the roadway remained closed for several hours.

The bridge has since reopened.

