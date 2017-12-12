Chicopee woman charged with larceny, resisting arrest

A Chicopee woman is facing several charges after her arrest on Monday.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police were called to Home Depot on Memorial Drive Monday afternoon for a report of a shoplifter.

Store loss prevention personnel had apprehended 25-year-old Meagan Fredette of Chicopee for allegedly stealing over $645 worth of merchandise.

"As officers were signing paperwork for trespass and arrest, the suspect bolted up, pushed a loss prevention officer out of the way, and attempted to flee the store," Wilk explained.

After a brief foot chase, Fredette was caught and placed under arrest on charges including larceny over $250, resisting arrest, assault and battery, and four outstanding warrants.

A loss prevention officer suffered a minor injury to her arm, but denied medical treatment at the scene.

Bail was set at $1,450 pending arraignment Tuesday in Chicopee District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.