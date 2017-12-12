Springfield man arrested for allegedly using stolen car, plates

Investigators say that a Springfield man is under arrest after an alert resident saw something they felt was unusual for their neighborhood.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 12:45 p.m. Monday, someone called police reporting a suspicious car, with Pennsylvania license plates, on Paradise Street. The caller indicated that the car had been there for about a week and it didn't seem right.

An officer responded and saw the car, drove past it and saw two people inside the car.

The officer turned around to check on the car and as he did, the car drove away.

The plates were run through police records and they were found to be reported stolen. The officer activated his lights and pulled the car over.

"After speaking with the driver, it was determined his license was expired, as well as the car unregistered and uninsured. The driver stated he was given the car by a party only known by his first name, in exchange for $300, and if he liked the car, he would pay more," Wilk explained.

The driver, 52-year-old Domingo Nieves of Springfield, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, illegally attaching plates to a motor vehicle, operating

Bail was set at $140 pending arraignment Tuesday in Chicopee District Court.

Wilk noted that you often know your neighborhood best and if you see something that doesn't seem to fit the area, contact police. "Always best for us to come out and check," he added.

