Sandisfield weathers first storm since fire destroyed highway department building

A five alarm fire destroyed critical public works equipment in Sandisfield over the weekend.

On Tuesday, crews were left without their plows and a sand truck used to clear the roads.

"We were hoping to dodge the storm," said Sandisfield DPW Supt. Robert O'Brien.



However, Mother Nature had other plans. Sandisfield got a few inches of wet snow and the timing is far from ideal.

On Sunday, the highway department burned to the ground. The town’s four plows were total losses.



"My challenges today are keeping the road clean," O'Brien noted.



Clearing the roads in Sandisfield is no easy feat. There are 100 miles of winding country roads, but they are getting a helping hand.



"We have some help from the state. We have three state trucks in. We have sub-contractors in. They’re doing the best they can. It’s unfamiliar territory for most," O'Brien noted.



O'Brien told Western Mass News that communities throughout the Commonwealth offered to lend equipment or help with the roads.



"Now, I’m out of my comfort zone. To rely on somebody else is not something that I’m used to," O'Brien explained.

However, the town remains optimistic and grateful for the support.

"We’re doing a pretty good job so far, but next storm will probably be a little bit easier and the next one after that will be a little bit better than that," O'Brien said.

