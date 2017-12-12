Oil companies busy ahead of projected cold snap

With cold temperatures ahead, heating oil companies are stepping up to meet the demands in western Massachusetts.

There is nothing worse than running out of your heat source in frigid temperatures, which has meant a busy week during a busy month for fuel companies in the area.



Old Man Winter will make himself known in western Massachusetts this week, which has meant some last minute phone calls to Noonan Energy.



"Some wait until the last minute and they're ordering 100 gallons that they needed yesterday," said Tim Noonan with Noonan Energy.



Noonan told Western Mass News that half of their customers have signed up for automatic deliveries through a computer program, but others like to wait. He said that oil is up 30 cents a gallon over last December.



"But compared to two, three years ago, oil prices are lower than where they were at that time," Noonan added.



Noonan suggested you check your tank tonight. If it’s below a quarter, it’s time to order.



"Running out costs you extra money to get you started and it's just not good for your system to be running off the bottom of the tank," Noonan said.



If you are in need of assistance for heating your home, you can check if you qualify for programs in our area.



This year, benefits range from $315 dollars to $1,100 based on the qualifying factors and can be used to pay for oil, kerosene, propane, and utilities like gas and electric. If heat is included in your rent, you could be paid up to 30 percent of that up to your benefit level.



If you’re a Springfield resident, you can stop by the New England Farm Worker’s Council. For more information, contact (413) 272-2209 or CLICK HERE.

Hampden County residents can sign up for an appointment through the Valley Opportunity Council. For more information, contact (413) 552-1554 or CLICK HERE.



Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.