Make sure you buy seasoned wood before you start that fire

With another cold blast coming our way, business at many local firewood companies is heating up.

However, buyer beware: a cord of firewood can cost close to $300 and if it's not seasoned correctly, it won't burn anything but a hole in your wallet.

On this cold and wet day, Arbortech Tree Service in Springfield is busy fielding calls for firewood.

Christine Blair is Arbortech's office manager. She told Western Mass News that she gets calls daily from people who unknowingly from another company, bought green - or unseasoned - wood that won't burn.

"I get a lot of calls like that. I get a lot of calls that they got deliveries, the wood is green, it's sizzling," Blair explained.

At a price of $180 to $275 per cord, that's a lot of cash up in smoke that will have to sit for a season until it is seasoned.

"They'll have a pile of green wood in their driveway and we come and deliver the new wood. Unfortunately, there's a lot of firewood delivered out there every day that's not well seasoned and it's too late when they find that out," said Randy Sample with Arbortech.

Sample said that a simple meter test shows moisture content.

"Basically, you have a probe that goes into the piece of wood and if you look at that, it's 25 percent on a green piece of firewood. You take a seasoned piece of firewood, we're at 18," Sample noted.

Most of us don't have a moisture meter. Sample said that you can tell simply by looking if the wood is green.

"This is a green piece coming off the splitter within the last month. It just has a lot more color to it, it hasn't been aged. This is a piece that's been in here since the spring," Sample added.

Sample said that sometimes you do get what you pay for. As the saying goes: if the price is too good to be true, it probably is.

"You have to do your homework. I encourage anybody that wants to come in the yard, grab a handful, take it home, try it, before they commit to a whole cord," Sample explained.

Arbortech said that wood should sit for a minimum of six months, but longer is better. Also, this might sound strange, but Sample said to smell the wood. If it smells freshly cut, it's not ready for your fireplace.

