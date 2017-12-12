Body found in burned car at Massachusetts cemetery

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a burned vehicle at a Massachusetts cemetery.

Police and firefighters responded to Hope Cemetery in Worcester around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after the car was discovered.

Authorities say the death is considered "suspicious."

Further information wasn't immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

