Body found in burned car at Massachusetts cemetery

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a burned vehicle at a Massachusetts cemetery.

Police and firefighters responded to Hope Cemetery in Worcester around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after the car was discovered.

Authorities say the death is considered "suspicious."

Further information wasn't immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

