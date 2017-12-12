Gary Rome Hyundai helping raise money for Rays of Hope - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Gary Rome Hyundai helping raise money for Rays of Hope

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke is working to raise money for Rays of Hope.

Anyone can go to the dealership and ask an employee for a special 'Drive Pink' license plate frame.

The frames are free and for every frame installed, $5 will be donated to Rays of Hope.

The goal is to raise $25,000.

For more information on the 'Drive Pink' campaign, you can CLICK HERE.

