Gary Rome Hyundai helping raise money for Rays of Hope

Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke is working to raise money for Rays of Hope.
Anyone can go to the dealership and ask an employee for a special 'Drive Pink' license plate frame.
The frames are free and for every frame installed, $5 will be donated to Rays of Hope.
The goal is to raise $25,000.
For more information on the 'Drive Pink' campaign, you can CLICK HERE.
