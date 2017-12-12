Bailey Rd. in Lanesborough reopened following police response to residence

A portion of a Berkshire County roadway was closed today around 11am after Lanesborough Police Department responded to a residence on Bailey Road for a report that a household member was shooting in the house and out the window.

Police said that the party that reported the incident retreated to a neighbor's house.

Berkshire County SRT responded to the scene as well as Lanesborough Police, Massachusetts State Police and Berkshire County Sheriffs department.

The responding units set a perimeter of the house and shut down Bailey Road - between Noppet Road, Greylock Estates, and the north end of Silver Street.

Responding units were relieved once Berkshire County SRT arrived on scene and maintained the perimeter.

Countless attempts to contact the party were made by negotiators, however after nearly 6 hours of no contact, members of the Berkshire County SRT entered the residence, thus turning the scene over to the Mass. State Police Detective Bureau assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office who were assigned by the Mass. State Police Crime Scene Services Unit.

At approximately 7 PM Bailey Road was open to through traffic.

Some of the agencies assisting the Lanesborough Police Department were the Pittsfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Berkshire County Sheriffs Department, Lee Police Department, Lenox Police Department, North Adams Police Department and Adams Police Department.

