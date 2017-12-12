Springfield Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Investigators are looking a suspect accused of robbing a Springfield store over the weekend.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a male suspect robbed Family Dollar on the 1200 block of Parker Street on Saturday.
"The suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and got away with some cash," Walsh explained.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at (413) 787-6355.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.