Springfield Police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Investigators are looking a suspect accused of robbing a Springfield store over the weekend.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a male suspect robbed Family Dollar on the 1200 block of Parker Street on Saturday.

"The suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and got away with some cash," Walsh explained.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at (413) 787-6355.

