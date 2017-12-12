Snow, freezing rain create slick road conditions in Franklin Co.

Snow and sleet came down over Franklin County, tacking on several inches to the blanket of snow from Saturday.

The roads in Franklin County are really slick and the conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the evening.



"It's going to be cold, but it's going to be great, because snow is always fun," said Milo Childs-Campolo of Greenfield.



It's a fresh, glistening coat of snow, but it's not everyone's cup of tea.

"It just makes it harder to get everything done," said Ariel Elan of Montague.



A mix of snow and sleet made for sloppy roads throughout the day in Franklin County.

"They were a little bit scary. I tried to go over the Highland Hill and had to turn around," Childs-Campolo added.



Western Mass News spoke with Greenfield's department of public works. Crews remained busy from the early morning and throughout the day.

However, traveling was still tricky.



"They were a little bit scary. I tried to go over the Highland Hill, and had to turn around," Childs-Campolo explained.

Elan added, "Harder than expected...I think everyone is being careful."

For some, there is a silver lining to a winter wallop.

"It's white gold, hahaha," said Richard Perry of Greenfield.

Perry shovels and plows dozens of businesses and homes in the area...

"Maybe right before Christmas we could have had a storm and that would be enough, but hey you gotta make money," Perry added.

If you do travel north towards Franklin County tonight, be sure to drive slowly and allow plenty of extra time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.