Westfield community shows support after holiday decorations vandalized

The Westfield community is spreading some Christmas cheer after a local business was targeted by vandals.

You may remember, the holiday decorations at Cloots Autobody were ruined for the third time last month.

The owners were so fed up that they decided not to decorate the truck for Christmas, but that's all changed due to an outpouring of support.

"People were stopping to give us money and we were like ‘no-no-no,’ and they were like, ‘we insist, take the money, we feel terrible about this.’ We've had such a positive response from the community that me and my wife decided that we can't not do it. We had a lot of parents who say my kids really look forward to seeing the truck."

Cloutier said people that don't even live in Westfield have driven down Route 202 just to check out the display.

If you have any information about the vandals, you're asked to call Westfield Police at (413) 562-5411.

