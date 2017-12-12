Fire hydrants floods portion of "The X" in Springfield

Spokesperson of the Springfield Police Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that Sumner Ave. is blocked in both directions from the X to White Street after a car hit a fire hydrant and caused the road to become flooded.

The accident took place around 4:15pm

as of 9:30pm tonight, it has been announced that one lane has reopened on Sumner Ave, however the eastbound lane remains closed for repairs.

Western Mass News is following this story and will bring you more information as it develops.

