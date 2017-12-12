Springfield homeless shelter prepares to meet capacity ahead of cold weather

Friends of the Homeless in Springfield say they are ready for the influx of people over the next couple of nights.

They said that they don't really change things too much ahead of the cold.

They're always open, welcoming anyone who needs to a warm place to stay.

But they do expect to be at capacity.

It was a busy night Tuesday at the Friends of the Homeless shelter in Springfield.

A holiday dinner for the guests was put on by Trinity Health of New England.

"It's just to have a special night. Every time you want to greet people with gratitude," said Doreen Fadus.

Everyone inside is preparing for what will be the first really cold stretch of air we've seen this season.

And anyone is welcome at Friends of the Homeless.

"We're just always here, whether it's bitterly cold and snowing, or we have the same problem in the summer, or torrential downpours. It’s every day for us," said Sarah Tanner.

Tanner told Western Mass News that the shelter has a capacity of around 185, so they have to work within those constraints, but can put out more beds in an overflow area.

"We have because of our resources. We do have some flexibility with our space and we can accommodate different types of groups that are coming in, so we try not to turn anyone away."

Friends of the Homeless said that because they serve people 24/7-365, they are always ready for whatever is in the forecast.

"Tonight for example, we're giving away mittens through the Trinity Health program. We have resources here so people can be prepared for the cold."

Friends of the Homeless is one of the largest shelters in the area, but most of those that come to Friends of the Homeless are alone.

