Home for the Holidays premieres at Majestic Theater

Home for the Holidays premieres at Majestic Theater

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

If you miss the holiday specials of years past headlined by Andy Williams and Perry Como, then you need to head to West Springfield’s Majestic Theater for "Home for the Holidays 2017."

The show features your favorite holiday songs and carols performed by some of your Majestic Theater favorites and hosted by Ray Guillemette Jr.

Home for the Holidays opens tomorrow night and runs through December 22.

For showtimes and tickets, you can call the Majestic Theater box office at 747-7797.

