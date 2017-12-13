West Springfield road reopen following water line break

Residents on Morgan Road in West Springfield woke up to a sheet of ice on their street, but it was not from any snow or rain.

A water service line broke in the frigid cold.

The break - which is now fixed - comes as the town awaits approval for their long term water and sewer replacement project. It's something the mayor said will stop problems like these from happening.

Thousands of gallons of water had to be sucked up as crews repaired a water service line break on Morgan Road.

The break happening around 2 a.m. Thursday.

"I was actually surprised. It was flowing so strong. It was actually a lot more current than it is now. It wasn't freezing as much as I thought it would be," said Jonathan Fennell.

Crews had to use a saw to cut up the road.

The water department told Western Mass News that the service line at house #296 leaked all that water.

Water mains send water to a neighborhood or street, while a service line is the pipe sending water to an individual home.

This service line was made, like most in town, out of steel and has rotted from the inside over the course of nearly a century.

"I have an alternate route to get out, so I'm okay. All my kids have moved out, so we're good," said Ismael Ruiz.

Ironically, the pipe that broke is on a list of several locations in town where water and sewer lines will be replaced.

It's part of a multi-million dollar project to prevent situations like these from popping up again.

"Patching it only goes so far. The pipe is over 80 years old, so there's only so much you can do to patch a pipe that's just gonna break again," said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.

The project covers portions of town center, Route 20, and beyond. The replacements will be both drinking water and sewer water pressure will be improved in the system by replacing older pipes and will rely on tax dollars from the recent rate increase for part of the money.

Reichelt said that it will save money in long run by not having to repair pipes and develop a reliable and clean source of water for the town

"We're trying to get ahead of that and go ahead and fix all of our infrastructure that was laid out 100 years ago before all that really starts to happen," Reichelt noted.

The $18 million set of projects begin in April and is set to be done by October.

