Water main break closes busy West Springfield intersection

An early morning water main break has closed off a busy intersection in West Springfield.

Police have currently closed off the intersection of Piper and Morgan Road after the water main broke around 2 a.m.



The intersection is a very high traffic area as it leads straight to West Springfield High School. No word yet on what caused the break or how long the area will be closed.

Around 8:25 a.m. water was shut off to residents who live on Piper, Morgan, and Piper Cross Road.

Our crew on-scene could see pavement being cut up and crews told Western Mass News they will determine what caused the break soon.

If you’re heading to the high school from Route 5 (Riverdale Street), and you take Morgan road, you can cut through on Piper Cross Road to get to Piper Road in order to avoid the intersection altogether.



Colombia gas was also on scene earlier this morning.



Western Mass News spoke exclusively to a resident on Morgan Road who had to bring his daughter to school this morning because of the break.

That resident said he saw the water pouring down the street earlier this morning.

“I was actually surprised, it was flowing so strong, it was actually a lot more current than it is now, it wasn’t freezing as much as I thought it would be," said Jonathan Fennell.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update on-air and online once more information becomes available.

