Chicopee PD seek to identify shoplifting suspects

Chicopee police are looking to identify two people accused of stealing from the Rite Aid on St. James Avenue last week.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the suspects stole assorted lotions, razors, and toiletries from the drug store on December 6 around 8 a.m.

Wilk said one of the suspects attempted to steal a virtual reality headset and remote, but the device wouldn’t fit in their jacket.

The suspects were last seen leaving in a red SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango that had a white trash bag or cloth covering the rear left side window, Wilk noted.

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or has any information is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740.

