Brother-in-law of former Massachusetts governor charged

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - The brother-in-law of former Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is facing sexual assault charges.

Bernard Sigh was arraigned Monday on charges of assault to rape and assault and battery on a household member. The 65-year-old Milton resident is being held without bail pending a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to society scheduled for Thursday.

According to court documents in the case first reported by WCVB-TV, the woman told investigators she found Sigh hiding in a closet in her apartment on Saturday wearing only his underwear. She went to a hospital the next morning.

Sigh pleaded guilty to spousal rape in 1993 while living in California and served jail time.

A spokesman for the former governor said he had no comment. Sigh's lawyer could not immediately be reached.

