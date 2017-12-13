Supporters rally after student claims suspension from Hampshire College

Hampshire College is adding security after they said a threat was made against the campus community.

This all comes after a student was suspended, but supporters of the student are speaking out against the school’s decision while accusing the institution of leaving the 24-year-old without a home.

Iris Allen is music student at Hampshire College, but his studies were put on hold after being suspended for a behavioral issue.

However, some students said the ordeal was a misunderstanding, and are now fighting to reverse the decision.

"I'm going to be homeless again for the third time in my life. My young life," said Allen.



Iris told Western Mass News a suspension stemming from a behavioral disruption led to being removed from campus.

In video obtained by Western Mass News, Iris spoke about the circumstances surrounding the decision.



"A black, female autistic student who has been making strides to change behavior. I grew up poor and abused, however I do have autism," Allen continued.



Iris Allen who identifies as male, had resounding support from peers.

Many turned to social media and used #FreeIris to voice their view on the decision.

Western Mass News reached out to Hampshire College. They released a statement which said:

Hampshire College is obligated under federal law to protect the privacy of our students

However, in a campus alert they wrote:

We understand that some students are upset about actions taken by the college in recent days, but the college makes all appropriate efforts to support and otherwise provide resources to students who need assistance.

While many of the details are still foggy, Iris Allen is pushing forward to reverse the decision although it is unclear if he will return to campus.

Anyone with concerns or safety issues is asked to call Hampshire College Police at (413) 559-5424 or dial extension 5424 from a campus phone.

