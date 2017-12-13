Chicopee police arrest alleged shoplifter after chase through Walmart

A shoplifting suspect was arrested by Chicopee police after he led officers on a chase inside the Walmart on Memorial Avenue.

According to Officer Mike Wilk, Chicopee police were notified from Walmart Loss Prevention of a shoplifter who was hiding several items including a hatchet inside his coat around 4:19 p.m. on December 12.

As the suspect was walking throughout the store, Wilk said the items were falling from his coat.

Once the Chicopee Police Officer approached the suspect, who was identified as 22-year-old Aaaron Collette of Holyoke, he ran throughout the aisles while almost knocking over patrons and threw items from his coat.

When the officer tried to subdue Collette, he resisted and began to smash glass frames on a shelf.

Wilk said Collette reached inside his coat where the hatchet was located, but two officers and a customer were able to safely place him into handcuffs.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident.

All the items were valued over $300 and were recovered at the store.

Collette was charged with shoplifting over $100 by concealment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace.

He was booked at Chicopee Police Headquarters and was later released on $100 plus a $40 fee.

