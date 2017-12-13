West Springfield man arrested for armed robbery in Chicopee

A West Springfield man accused of committing an armed robbery in Chicopee late last month was arrested on Wednesday.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, 20-year-old Tabian Crews allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint after they arranged to meet for repayment for food stamps the night of November 29.

When the victim got into Crews’ vehicle, the victim was allegedly grabbed by the neck and Crews placed a handgun up to their neck.

Crew’s allegedly stole the victim’s wallet and iPhone then let victim out of the car on State and Meadow Street, Wilk reported.

Wilk added the incident was not random since the victim and Crews knew each other.

As a result of the investigation by Chicopee Police, members of the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Task Force were able to take Crews into custody at his residence.

Crews was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, and intimidation of a witness.

He was taken to Chicopee Headquarters for processing and to district court for arraignment.

