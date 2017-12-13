Western Mass. residents prepare for stretch of bitter cold weather

The cold weather will be around for a while and that's already causing problems for many.

Outside today, you could feel the bitter cold. Not only were temperatures in the teens, the wind chill made it feel a lot colder.

It was 18 degrees just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, which sent a chill throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Combined with a stiff wind, that chill went right through you.

The winter cold is here.

"This is the first arctic blast of the season we're dealing with. It's the wind, cold, combination to make wind chills down to zero this afternoon," said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.

Like it or not, people in western Massachusetts were resolving themselves to the real start of winter like weather.

"Just basic gloves, a jacket, usually a sweatshirt up to today," said John Reilly of Chicopee.

Peggy MacNeil of Chicopee added, "[How do you handle it?] Thermals, long pants, lined boots socks."

While most people dressed for the cold, one walker we saw wore shorts.

For others, it didn't take long for reality to set in.

"I didn't plan in being out here very long. I'm done pumping gas, so that's about it," said David MacNeil of Chicopee.

The cold is not only affecting people, it takes a toll on our cars as well.

At AAA Pioneer Valley, they are ready when weather takes a sudden cold turn .

"We're definitely seeing an elevation in calls today, but we expect Thursday and Friday are going to be bigger days than today," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.

Calls for dead batteries and cars not starting.

"Preventive maintenance, by having your car checked and making sure you have a strong battery for these cold weather starts go a long way in making sure you get through the frigid temperatures without major problems," Marsian added.

