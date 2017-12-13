Local auto repair shops and AAA see lots of cold weather car problems

The bitter cold is not only a jolt to us. It is tough on our cars as well.

As people tried to keep warm, AAA and local garages were busy keeping up with demand for new batteries and repairs.

Old Man Winter is paying us a visit in western Massachusetts.

Last week, it was snow. This week, it's another four letter word...COLD.

Temperatures are dropping, winds are picking up, and that means it's going to feel a lot colder than the thermometer says.

People outside noticed the winter cold that is paying us a visit.

"I'm getting older. I'm cold no matter what I do, so I stay in my car as much as I can with the heat on," said David MacNeil of Chicopee.

The cold can especially take a toll on cars this time of year.

At Walts Brothers Auto Repair in West Springfield, a cold morning is usually a busy morning.

"We've had a lot of batteries, starting problems, tires cracking, dry cracks, stuff like that the weather really beats it up," said Justin Walts of Walts Bros. Auto Repair.

At AAA, it was a busy morning for car calls and not just for dead batteries.

"The other thing we also see is people who lock their keys in the car at this time because they're warming up the vehicle and inadvertently lock themselves out," Marsian added.

If you haven't done it yet, it might be the time to have your car winter checked by a qualified mechanic to make sure that not only you, but your car is ready for these bitter cold days.

"Get your cars in and looked at, the batteries, you don't want to be stranded, and let your car warm up really good. That's the best you can do," Walts added.

Besides having your car battery checked, AAA offers some other travel advice like wearing warm clothes, keeping your cell phones charged in case you need to make a call from the road, and keep your gas tanks at least half full to avoid any gas line problems when it's this cold.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.