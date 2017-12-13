Lia Surprise Squad helps Chicopee woman following apartment fire

A young Chicopee woman, who has been on her own since she was just 16 years old, recently lost everything she owns in an apartment fire.

Our Lia Auto Group and Western Mass News Surprise Squad is working with Borys Furniture in Chicopee to give her a little extra support before the holidays.

On Wednesday, November 8, crews were called to 508 Chicopee Street in Chicopee for a reported house fire

"My best friend lost everything she has in a fire last week in Chicopee. She is 25 and has earned everything she has herself. She has no family and is left with nothing but her pride and job," Catherine Greenia said.

Through that Surprise Squad nomination, we found out that November 8th blaze destroyed Jasmine Raimer's home. Raimer is a a longtime friend of Greenia.

"She's so thoughtful and happy all the time, so when something bad happens, it sucks it has to be with someone who's so happy and willing to help...just always put people before herself so she needed something for herself," Greenia added.

So the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad went to Borys Furniture to give her a little extra support.

Andrew Borys, manager of Borys Furniture in Chicopee, is stepping up to help Raimer get back on her feet.

"Obviously, during the holiday season it's tough to see families in need and it's nice to help out when they really need something," Borys noted.

From Borys Furniture to Baystate Vascular Center, with the help of Greenia and Raimer's co-workers, we hid went in for the surprise.

"Everybody here, I'm so thankful for because they all came together and got me clothes, they gave me money, gift cards, so I've been very thankful for the staff at Baystate. In the meantime, I've been working on getting my stuff back with my paychecks, but it's been tough. With the holidays, it's been rough," Raimer said.

The Surprise Squad surprised Raimer a new kitchen set, but that wasn't all. Borys said that they would provide Raimer with a new queen size mattress and box spring.

Oh, but we weren't done. We also have one more thing - a $200 gift card to Walmart for anything else we would want to pick up for herself.

They say home is where the heart is and although she may not have a physical home to call her own...yet...Raimer told Western Mass News that working at Baystate brings her sanity.

"All the support and help...I've been on my own since I was 16, so I just started here, less than two months, to have all the support and feel like a family means to me the most. These people mean more to me than I've ever been able to experience," Raimer said.

Greenia added, "Her strength is something everyone should envy with her, for sure."

If you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

